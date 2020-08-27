Geely Automobile : Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form

28 August 2020

Dear Sir/Madam,

Means of Receipt and Election of Language of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company") will make available the following options for you to select for receipt of future corporate communications of the Company ("Corporate Communications"), which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to :

the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form, in the following manners:

to access all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at http://www.geelyauto.com.hk Website Version "), prepared in both English and Chinese, in place of receiving printed copies; or to receive printed copies of all future Corporate Communications in English only; or to receive printed copies of all future Corporate Communications in Chinese only; or to receive printed copies of all future Corporate Communications in both English and Chinese.

For the purposes of environmental protection and costs saving, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. To make your selection, please mark (X) in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form, then sign and return it by post or hand delivery to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong. If you post the signed reply form within Hong Kong, the enclosed postage prepaid envelope does not require you to affix a stamp for returning the reply form to the Share Registrar. Otherwise, please affix the appropriate postage.

If the Company does not receive the enclosed reply form or a response indicating an objection from you by 29 September 2020 and until you inform the Company or the Share Registrar by posting a reasonable prior notice in writing or by sending an email to geely@unionregistrars.com.hk, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, and a printed notification letter of the posting of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future as and when they are published. If an email address is provided by you in the reply form, an electronic version of the notification letter of the posting of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in place of a printed notification letter.

You are entitled at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company or the Share Registrar or by sending an email to geely@unionregistrars.com.hkto change the means of receipt (in printed form or by electronic means through the Company's website) and/or choice of language (in English only, in Chinese only or in both English and Chinese) of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reason, you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request, in writing by post to the Company or to the Share Registrar or by email to geely@unionregistrars.com.hk, send you the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

Please note that printed copies of both English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company and/or the Share Registrar upon request, and the electronically accessible format of both English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will also be available on the Company's website at http://www.geelyauto.com.hkunder "Investor Centre" of the sections headed "Announcements and Notices", "Circulars" and/or "Financial Documents" and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2849 3399 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By Order of the Board

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

David C.Y. Cheung

Company Secretary