Geely Automobile Holdings Limited's

MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to AA

(HONG KONG, 21 December 2023) ── Geely Automobile Holdings Limited ("Geely Auto") (Stock code: 175 (HKD counter) and 80175 (RMB counter)) is pleased to announce the upgrade of its MSCI ESG Rating to "AA". This significant improvement from its "A" rating last year and prior "BBB" ratings over two consecutive years reflects Geely Auto's ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. MSCI ESG Rating is a leading ESG rating aiming to measure a company's resilience to long-term, financially relevant ESG risks.

The upgrade recognizes Geely Auto's leading performance in corporate behavior, product safety and quality, as well as labor management compared to industry peers. It also acknowledges Geely Auto's continuous improvement in product carbon footprint.

In addition to the upgrade in MSCI ESG Rating, Geely Auto has achieved several noteworthy milestones in ESG performance during this year:

Selected for the first time as a constituent of the "Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index", comprising 30 eligible Hong Kong listed companies with the best sustainability performance;

Rated as "Low Risk" in Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating and ranked the 6th among 78 companies in the automobile subindustry;

Received Special Mention in "ESG Award" (H-share Companies and Other Mainland Enterprises Category) of the HKICPA's "2023 Best Corporate Governance and ESG Awards";

Ranked in the top 10 of the "Hong Kong Business Sustainability Index" and the "Global (Asia Pacific) Business Sustainability Index" with a "Pace-setter" rating;

"Pace-setter" rating; Ranked the 8th on the China Central Television "China ESG Listed Company Pioneer 100" list, with a five-star rating and ranked the 1st among Chinese automobile companies.

These achievements underline Geely Auto's unwavering commitment to sustainability, responsible governance, and its dedication to creating long-term value for stakeholders. Geely Auto will continue to prioritize ESG initiatives, fostering a sustainable and resilient future for the automotive industry.

