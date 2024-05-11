May 11 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK:
* APRIL TOTAL SALES VOLUME 153,267 UNITS OF VEHICLES, UP 39% Further company coverage: 0175.HK (Reporting by Joe Cash)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|9.89 HKD
|+0.20%
|+0.30%
|+15.13%
|05:41am
|Geely Automobile Says April Total Sales Volume 153,267 Units Of Vehicles, Up 39%
|RE
|05:41am
|GEELY AUTOMOBILE - APRIL TOTAL SALES VOLUME 153,267 UNITS OF VEH…
|RE
May 11 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK:
* APRIL TOTAL SALES VOLUME 153,267 UNITS OF VEHICLES, UP 39% Further company coverage: 0175.HK (Reporting by Joe Cash)
|Geely Automobile Says April Total Sales Volume 153,267 Units Of Vehicles, Up 39%
|RE
|GEELY AUTOMOBILE - APRIL TOTAL SALES VOLUME 153,267 UNITS OF VEH…
|RE
|Chinese EV makers set sights on European production
|RE
|China's Zeekr prices US IPO at top of range to raise $441 million
|RE
|Zeekr Raises $441 Million in NYSE IPO, Source Says
|MT
|ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY PRICES 21,000,000 ADSS AT $21 APIEC…
|RE
|Geely, Foretellix to Collaborate on Production of Self-Driving Vehicles
|MT
|Geely, Foretellix partner to jump-start self driving car development
|RE
|Tesla's China Sales Fell in April Despite Rebound in EV Demand
|DJ
|Macron seeks to charm Xi into trade concessions in Pyrenees jaunt
|RE
|Zeekr Plans to Close IPO Book Early Ahead of U.S. Listing
|DJ
|Geely's EV Unit Zeekr Targets Up to $367.5 Million From NYSE IPO
|MT
|Geely-Backed EV Maker Zeekr Targets $5.1 Billion Valuation in IPO
|DJ
|EU says information from three Chinese EV makers insufficient
|RE
|Xi's trip to Europe may lay bare West's divisions over China strategy
|RE
|Geely Automobile Sales Rise 39% in April
|MT
|China EV Makers Post Higher April Sales Amid Price War
|DJ
|Proton, Zhejiang Geely to Open R&D Center in China
|MT
|Renault Holds Talks With Li Auto, Xiaomi on Electric, Intelligent Car Technologies
|MT
|TAKE A LOOK-Beijing auto show
|RE
|TAKE A LOOK-Beijing auto show
|RE
|China's BYD seeks to redefine luxury for the EV generation
|RE
|China's EV survival game creates peril - and power
|RE
|Polestar to Launch Polestar 4 SUV Coupe in Korea in June
|MT
|China's Li Auto cuts car prices in market share battle
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+15.13%
|12.71B
|+32.21%
|305B
|+4.61%
|69.26B
|+0.81%
|66.98B
|+18.45%
|54.16B
|+25.86%
|51.73B
|-1.64%
|48.43B
|+34.08%
|45.24B
|+18.67%
|37.84B
|+26.81%
|29.52B