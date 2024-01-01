[Press Release]

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

TOTAL SALES VOLUME FOR DECEMBER 2023 WAS150,453 UNITS

TOTAL SALES VOLUME UP APPROXIMATELY 3% YOY

SALES VOLUME TARGET OF 1,900,000 UNITS FOR 2024

(HONG KONG, 1 January 2024) --- Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")(Stock codes: 175 (HKD counter) and 80175 (RMB counter)) announced that the total sales volume of the Group during the month of December 2023 was 150,453 units of vehicle, an increase of approximately 3% from the same period last year. The total sales volume for the year of 2023 was 1,686,516 units, an increase of approximately 18% compared with the same period last year, exceeding the Group's full-year sales target for 2023 of 1,650,000 units. Details are as follows:

Current month The same Year-on-year Year-to-date in Year-to-date for YoY change (Unit) period last ("YoY") current year the same period (%) year (Unit) Change (%) (Unit) last year (Unit) Geely 107,382 101,369 6 1,309,580 1,124,780 16 of which: Galaxy 12,088 - - 83,497 - - ZEEKR 13,476 11,337 19 118,685 71,941 65 LYNK & CO* 25,695 21,988 17 220,250 180,127 22 Livan* 3,900 11,323 -66 38,001 56,140 -32 Total 150,453 146,017 3 1,686,516 1,432,988 18 of which: Pure electric (battery 34,156 37,902 -10 334,598 262,253 28 electric vehicles ("BEVs"), including battery swap) Plug-in hybrid electric 26,291 6,648 295 152,863 66,474 130 vehicles ("PHEVs") of which: Export 21,347 19,538 9 274,101 198,242 38

Save as the sales volume disclosed above, during the month of December 2023, Proton** achieved sales volume of 10,266 units of vehicle, representing a decrease of approximately 25% compared to the same period last year. Further, for the year of 2023, the cumulative sales volume of Proton reached 154,497 units of vehicle, representing an increase of over 6% compared to the same period last year.

The Board sets the Group's sales volume target for the year of 2024 at 1,900,000 units (including the sales volume target for LYNK & CO-branded vehicles), representing an increase of around 13% from the total sales volume achieved in 2023. In addition, the sales volume target for new energy vehicles is set to increase by more than 66% compared to the total sales volume achieved in 2023.

-END-

Please note that the figures disclosed in this press release are unaudited and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditor and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the financial results of the Group when it is published.

*: Although the total sales volume is not directly correlated to the revenue recognized by the Group during a specific period as it includes all sales volume of LYNK & CO and Livan on a 100% consolidated basis, the board of directors of the Company believes that it better reflects the potential demand for the Group's vehicles.

**: The Group completed the acquisition of a 49.9% equity stake in Proton on 28 April 2023. For more details about Proton, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 20 January 2023 and circular dated 6 April 2023.

