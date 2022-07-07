Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-07 am EDT
17.50 HKD   +6.71%
06:26aHong Kong Hang Seng Edges Up 0.3% in Late Rally
MT
04:39aHong Kong stocks rise, as China stimulus boosts automakers
RE
12:53aChina unveils plans to spur car demand, may extend EV tax break
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Geely Automobile : Total Sales Volume For June 2022 Was 126,595 Units Total Sales Volume Up 26% YOY

07/07/2022 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Press Release]

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

TOTAL SALES VOLUME FOR JUNE 2022 WAS 126,595 UNITS

TOTAL SALES VOLUME UP 26% YOY

(HONG KONG, 7 July, 2022) --- Geely Automobile Holdings Limited ('Geely Automobile'/the 'Group')(Stock

code: 175) announce that the total sales volume of the Group during the month of June 2022 was 126,595 units, an increase of approximately 26% from the same period last year and up approximately 42% from May 2022. Details are as follows:

Current month

The same

Year-on-year

Year-to-date in

Year-to-date for

YoY change

(Unit)

period last

("YoY")

current year

the same period

(%)

year (Unit)

Change (%)

(Unit)

last year (Unit)

Geely

104,164

83,086

25

500,282

522,364

-4

of which: Geometry

12,163

4,426

175

54,481

13,849

293

LYNK & CO*

13,193

17,077

-23

77,258

107,873

-28

ZEEKR

4,302

-

-

19,010

-

-

Livan*

4,936

-

-

17,292

-

-

Total

126,595

100,163

26

613,842

630,237

-3

of which:

Pure electric (battery

19,591

4,426

343

81,196

13,849

486

electric vehicles ("BEVs"),

including battery swap)

Plug-in hybrid electric

10,080

1,590

534

23,891

8,184

192

vehicles ("PHEVs")

Hybrid electric vehichles

3,170

-

-

9,103

-

-

("HEVs")

By region:

China market (excluding

103,743

93,120

11

526,214

576,815

-9

Hong Kong, Macau &

Taiwan)

Export

22,852

7,043

224

87,628

53,422

64

By vehicle category:

Sedans

46,111

30,907

49

237,939

240,708

-1

Sport utility vehicles (SUVs)

78,438

67,960

15

362,803

382,230

-5

Multi-purpose vehicles

2,046

1,296

58

8,479

7,299

16

(MPVs)

Save as the sales volume disclosed above, during the month of June 2022, 377 units of the Group's LYNK & CO-branded vehicles were delivered to its subscription customers in the European market under its innovative subscription** model, and a total of 6,253 units of vehicle were delivered under its innovative subscription model for the first half of 2022.

-END-

Please note that the figures disclosed in this announcement are unaudited and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditor and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the financial results of the Group when it is published.

*: While the total sales volume does not correlate directly to the revenue the Group recognises during a particular period as it includes all sales volume of the Group's 50%-owned LYNK & CO's joint venture and 50%-owned Livan's joint venture on a 100% consolidated basis, the board of directors of the Company believes it is more indicative of the underlying demand of the Group's vehicles. For details of the Livan's joint venture, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 13 December 2021 and 24 January 2022.

**: Subscription means that customers use vehicles and ancillary services during the subscription service period through regular payment of vehicle subscription fees, including vehicle insurance, daily maintenance, data services, road assistance, etc.

For media enquiries:

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

Mr Lawrence Ang

Tel: +852 2598 3388

Email: lawrenceang@geelyauto.com.hk

Prime International Consultants Limited

Ms Tracey Tong

Tel: +852 2891 4383

Email: tracey@primeintl.com.hk

Disclaimer

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 12:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:26aHong Kong Hang Seng Edges Up 0.3% in Late Rally
MT
04:39aHong Kong stocks rise, as China stimulus boosts automakers
RE
12:53aChina unveils plans to spur car demand, may extend EV tax break
RE
07/05MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 5, 2022
07/05Geely-Owned Volvo’s June Sales Plunge 27% as China’s COVID-19 Lockdowns Den..
MT
07/04Geely's Founder Buys 79% of Smartphone Maker Meizu
MT
07/04Geely Says No Change to Jidu Auto Ownership; Shares Fall Nearly 4%
MT
07/04Binjiang Real Estate Tops Land Auction Deals in China’s Hangzhou City in 2022; Sh..
MT
07/01SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : GEELY28P2212A to be traded on July 4, 2022
PU
06/29GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 46 Derivative warrants issu..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 19 263 M 19 263 M
Net income 2022 6 869 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
Net cash 2022 25 276 M 3 768 M 3 768 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 140 B 20 944 M 20 944 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 14,02 CNY
Average target price 15,92 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheng Yue Gui Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Yang Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Heng An Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.00%20 944
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.26%207 972
VOLKSWAGEN AG-32.03%76 169
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-25.11%55 131
BMW AG-19.35%47 754
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.79%45 599