Geely Automobile : Total Sales Volume For June 2022 Was 126,595 Units Total Sales Volume Up 26% YOY

code: 175) announce that the total sales volume of the Group during the month of June 2022 was 126,595 units, an increase of approximately 26% from the same period last year and up approximately 42% from May 2022. Details are as follows:
Current month
The same
Year-on-year
Year-to-date in
Year-to-date for
YoY change
(Unit)
period last
("YoY")
current year
the same period
(%)
year (Unit)
Change (%)
(Unit)
last year (Unit)
Geely
104,164
83,086
25
500,282
522,364
-4
of which: Geometry
12,163
4,426
175
54,481
13,849
293
LYNK & CO*
13,193
17,077
-23
77,258
107,873
-28
ZEEKR
4,302
-
-
19,010
-
-
Livan*
4,936
-
-
17,292
-
-
Total
126,595
100,163
26
613,842
630,237
-3
of which:
Pure electric (battery
19,591
4,426
343
81,196
13,849
486
electric vehicles ("BEVs"),
including battery swap)
Plug-in hybrid electric
10,080
1,590
534
23,891
8,184
192
vehicles ("PHEVs")
Hybrid electric vehichles
3,170
-
-
9,103
-
-
("HEVs")
By region:
China market (excluding
103,743
93,120
11
526,214
576,815
-9
Hong Kong, Macau &
Taiwan)
Export
22,852
7,043
224
87,628
53,422
64
By vehicle category:
Sedans
46,111
30,907
49
237,939
240,708
-1
Sport utility vehicles (SUVs)
78,438
67,960
15
362,803
382,230
-5
Multi-purpose vehicles
2,046
1,296
58
8,479
7,299
16
(MPVs)
Save as the sales volume disclosed above, during the month of June 2022, 377 units of the Group's LYNK & CO-branded vehicles were delivered to its subscription customers in the European market under its innovative subscription** model, and a total of 6,253 units of vehicle were delivered under its innovative subscription model for the first half of 2022.
-END-
Please note that the figures disclosed in this announcement are unaudited and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditor and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the financial results of the Group when it is published.
*: While the total sales volume does not correlate directly to the revenue the Group recognises during a particular period as it includes all sales volume of the Group's 50%-owned LYNK & CO's joint venture and 50%-owned Livan's joint venture on a 100% consolidated basis, the board of directors of the Company believes it is more indicative of the underlying demand of the Group's vehicles. For details of the Livan's joint venture, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 13 December 2021 and 24 January 2022.
**: Subscription means that customers use vehicles and ancillary services during the subscription service period through regular payment of vehicle subscription fees, including vehicle insurance, daily maintenance, data services, road assistance, etc.
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 12:53:08 UTC.