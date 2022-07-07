Geely Automobile : Total Sales Volume For June 2022 Was 126,595 Units Total Sales Volume Up 26% YOY

[Press Release]

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

TOTAL SALES VOLUME FOR JUNE 2022 WAS 126,595 UNITS

TOTAL SALES VOLUME UP 26% YOY

(HONG KONG, 7 July, 2022) --- Geely Automobile Holdings Limited ('Geely Automobile'/the 'Group')(Stock

code: 175) announce that the total sales volume of the Group during the month of June 2022 was 126,595 units, an increase of approximately 26% from the same period last year and up approximately 42% from May 2022. Details are as follows:

Current month The same Year-on-year Year-to-date in Year-to-date for YoY change (Unit) period last ("YoY") current year the same period (%) year (Unit) Change (%) (Unit) last year (Unit) Geely 104,164 83,086 25 500,282 522,364 -4 of which: Geometry 12,163 4,426 175 54,481 13,849 293 LYNK & CO* 13,193 17,077 -23 77,258 107,873 -28 ZEEKR 4,302 - - 19,010 - - Livan* 4,936 - - 17,292 - - Total 126,595 100,163 26 613,842 630,237 -3 of which: Pure electric (battery 19,591 4,426 343 81,196 13,849 486 electric vehicles ("BEVs"), including battery swap) Plug-in hybrid electric 10,080 1,590 534 23,891 8,184 192 vehicles ("PHEVs") Hybrid electric vehichles 3,170 - - 9,103 - - ("HEVs") By region: China market (excluding 103,743 93,120 11 526,214 576,815 -9 Hong Kong, Macau & Taiwan) Export 22,852 7,043 224 87,628 53,422 64 By vehicle category: Sedans 46,111 30,907 49 237,939 240,708 -1 Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) 78,438 67,960 15 362,803 382,230 -5 Multi-purpose vehicles 2,046 1,296 58 8,479 7,299 16 (MPVs)

Save as the sales volume disclosed above, during the month of June 2022, 377 units of the Group's LYNK & CO-branded vehicles were delivered to its subscription customers in the European market under its innovative subscription** model, and a total of 6,253 units of vehicle were delivered under its innovative subscription model for the first half of 2022.

-END-

Please note that the figures disclosed in this announcement are unaudited and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditor and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the financial results of the Group when it is published.

*: While the total sales volume does not correlate directly to the revenue the Group recognises during a particular period as it includes all sales volume of the Group's 50%-owned LYNK & CO's joint venture and 50%-owned Livan's joint venture on a 100% consolidated basis, the board of directors of the Company believes it is more indicative of the underlying demand of the Group's vehicles. For details of the Livan's joint venture, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 13 December 2021 and 24 January 2022.

**: Subscription means that customers use vehicles and ancillary services during the subscription service period through regular payment of vehicle subscription fees, including vehicle insurance, daily maintenance, data services, road assistance, etc.