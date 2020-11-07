Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Limited    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Geely Automobile : Volvo recalls 54,000 U.S. vehicles for air bag defect after one death

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 11:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: A long exposure picture shows cars of Swedish automobile manufacturer Volvo displayed in front of a showroom of Stierli Automobile AG company in St. Erhard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volvo Cars is recalling 54,000 U.S. vehicles for an air bag defect after one crash death tied to the issue, according to a filing with U.S. regulators.

The unit of Geely Automotive is recalling 2001-2003 model S80 and S60 vehicles sold or registered in high humidity U.S. states because the driver side frontal air bag inflator may rupture, sending metal fragments flying, when the air bag is deployed.

According to the Volvo filing with the government, Volvo will replace the inflators with a modern propellant and inflator. Parts are expected to be available by March.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Saturday it confirmed one person in the United States was killed when a ZF/TRW FG2 twin driver air bag inflator containing the propellant 5AT-148N exploded.

The issue has been the subject of NHTSA and Volvo meetings since August 2019.

The agency said the fatal incident was the only known rupture incident for this type of inflator around the world. NHTSA and Volvo are gathering and reviewing data about other vehicles with this inflator to determine if additional actions are needed, the U.S. agency said.

Volvo did not immediately comment on Saturday.

ZF Group said Saturday it was first notified by Volvo in August 2019 of the incident and it "promptly informed NHTSA and, together with Volvo, began investigating the incident."

ZF added it "will continue to work closely with NHTSA and Volvo on this issue."

NHTSA has investigated for years other air bag inflator ruptures.

The largest automotive recall in history involves about 100 million inflators produced by another parts maker Takata that have been recalled by 19 major automakers worldwide and linked to 26 deaths.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Diane Craft)

By David Shepardson

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.48% 190.05 Delayed Quote.21.13%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.34% 20.9 End-of-day quote.37.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:14aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Volvo recalls 54,000 U.S. vehicles for air bag defect after o..
RE
11/05EXCLUSIVE : GM thinks bigger in China with plan to import full-size SUVs
RE
11/02China Eyes Substantial Increase in New-Energy Vehicle Sales
DJ
11/02HK stocks start month on strong footing on materials, consumer strength
RE
10/30Geely's EV unit Polestar seeks to raise around $900 million - sources
RE
10/25Geely's new EV plant will build premium Polestar cars - sources
RE
10/20China Is Experiencing a Boom in Share Sales
DJ
10/16CEO of top battery maker LG Chem discloses JV talks, defends split-off
RE
10/16CEO of top battery maker LG Chem discloses JV talks, defends split-off
RE
10/16Top EV battery maker LG Chem in JV talks with automakers -CEO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 92 233 M 13 958 M 13 958 M
Net income 2020 7 230 M 1 094 M 1 094 M
Net cash 2020 17 353 M 2 626 M 2 626 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 175 B 26 451 M 26 450 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 17,03 CNY
Last Close Price 17,81 CNY
Spread / Highest target 98,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED37.14%26 451
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.01%189 941
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.44%83 086
DAIMLER AG-2.42%61 269
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.38%53 631
BMW AG-13.07%48 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group