Geely Automobile : Chinese automaker Geely Auto scraps STAR Market listing plan

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile
Holdings Ltd said on Friday it is dropping plans to
list new shares on the mainland's Nasdaq-like STAR Market.
Zhejiang-based Geely Auto, China's highest-profile automaker
thanks to parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's
investments in Daimler AG and Volvo Cars, is listed
in Hong Kong with a market capitalisation of HK$255 billion
($32.85 billion).
In September, Geely Auto said in a filing that it planned to
raise 20 billion yuan ($3.10 billion) from the STAR Market
listing.
Geely Auto is aiming to sell over 1.5 million vehicles this
year. It also said would seek external funding for its
newly-launched electric Zeekr brand.
In February, Geely Auto said it abandoned merger plan with
sister company Volvo Cars.
($1 = 7.7615 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.4560 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; editing by Jason Neely
and Kim Coghill)