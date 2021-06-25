Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Geely Automobile : Chinese automaker Geely Auto scraps STAR Market listing plan

06/25/2021 | 06:56am EDT
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday it is dropping plans to list new shares on the mainland's Nasdaq-like STAR Market.

Zhejiang-based Geely Auto, China's highest-profile automaker thanks to parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's investments in Daimler AG and Volvo Cars, is listed in Hong Kong with a market capitalisation of HK$255 billion ($32.85 billion).

In September, Geely Auto said in a filing that it planned to raise 20 billion yuan ($3.10 billion) from the STAR Market listing.

Geely Auto is aiming to sell over 1.5 million vehicles this year. It also said would seek external funding for its newly-launched electric Zeekr brand.

In February, Geely Auto said it abandoned merger plan with sister company Volvo Cars.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; editing by Jason Neely and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -1.74% 77.52 Delayed Quote.36.44%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.14% 26.1 End-of-day quote.-1.51%
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 16 867 M 16 867 M
Net income 2021 8 260 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
Net cash 2021 20 178 M 3 127 M 3 127 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 214 B 33 018 M 33 113 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 21,76 CNY
Average target price 23,24 CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Cheuk Yin Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sau Hung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.51%33 018
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.46%247 769
VOLKSWAGEN AG43.58%154 085
DAIMLER AG36.44%100 628
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.19%87 214
BMW AG28.10%71 739