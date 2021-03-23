Geely Automobile : Volvo Cars to launch joint venture with ECARX to develop smart car software systems

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - Swedish premium automaker
Volvo Cars will launch a joint venture with ECARX, a smart car
technology startup co-founded by Geely's chairman, to develop
in-car operation software systems, the companies said on
Tuesday.
ECARX, which was founded by its chief executive Shen Ziyu
and Geely chairman Li Shufu in 2016, focuses on technology used
in car chips, high-definition maps and smart vehicles.
The joint venture, which will be headquartered in the
Swedish city of Gothenburg, will develop in-car operation
software systems for Volvo Cars, other brands under Zhejiang
Geely Holding Group and potentially other companies.
"The planned joint venture would allow both companies and
the wider Geely Group to speed up technology development,
improve cost efficiency and create new revenue streams," the
companies said in the statement.
The announcement comes as ECARX has sought to raise funds in
recent months to develop future technologies. It has said its
valuation exceeds $2 billion.
ECARX raised over $200 million from investors including
China Reform last month and $195 million in October in a funding
round that included Baidu Inc and U.S. firm Susquehanna
International Group.
(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci
da Costa)