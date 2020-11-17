Log in
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Geely Shares Hit Highest Intraday Level Since June 2018

11/17/2020 | 11:45pm EST

By Martin Mou

Geely Automobile Holdings' shares rose to their highest intraday level since June 2018 after a report of a collaboration with Germany's Daimler AG.

The Chinese car maker's shares in Hong Kong rose sharply Wednesday morning, surging 8.5% to HK$22.90 at midday.

The jump came after a Reuters report that said Daimler will cooperate with Geely to build next-generation combustion engines for use in hybrid vehicles.

Geely, whose owner holds a near 10% stake in the German car maker, declined to comment on the program.

Stocks of Chinese car makers were broadly higher on Wednesday. Analysts have been generally bullish on car sales in China in 2021.

Following a auto-sector slump lasting three and half years, a five-year replacement cycle for passenger vehicles in China is on the horizon, Citi said. The U.S. bank maintains Geely and peer BYD Co. as its top sector picks.

BYD shares rose 2.4% at midday while Dongfeng Motor rose 4.3%.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-20 2344ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 1.41% 54.54 Delayed Quote.10.47%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 0.12% 8.06 End-of-day quote.9.96%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.20% 21.1 End-of-day quote.38.45%
Financials
Sales 2020 92 777 M 14 148 M 14 148 M
Net income 2020 7 303 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Net cash 2020 17 357 M 2 647 M 2 647 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 175 B 26 709 M 26 700 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 17,79 CNY
Last Close Price 17,84 CNY
Spread / Highest target 98,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED38.45%26 388
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.56%199 836
VOLKSWAGEN AG-12.80%94 097
DAIMLER AG10.47%68 130
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.70%60 301
BMW AG-0.40%55 598
