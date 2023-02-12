Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  08:43:04 2023-02-12 pm EST
11.52 HKD   -0.86%
05:33pGeely's EV brand Zeekr raises $750 million in fresh funding round
RE
02/09RoboSense to Equip Toyota Cars With LiDAR Technology
MT
02/09World Press Review: February 9
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $750 million in fresh funding round

02/12/2023 | 05:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Visitors check a Zeekr 001, a model from Geely's Zeekr brand, at its factory in Ningbo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Zeekr, the electric car brand of China's Geely Automobile Holdings, is raising $750 million from five new and existing investors in a funding round that values the brand at $13 billion.

Zeekr, which sells two purely electric car models, said in a statement on Monday that proceeds from the funding round will be used to support technology research and the global expansion of the Zeekr brand.

The investors include Amnon Shashua, CEO and founder of autonomous driving technology company Mobileye Global - majority owned by Intel Corp - and the Guangzhou city municipal government's investment arm Yuexiu Industrial Fund, both new investors in the company.

Supporters of the funding round also include Chinese battery maker CATL, already among Zeekr's backers.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -1.55% 445.95 End-of-day quote.13.35%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.69% 11.52 Delayed Quote.1.93%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.25% 27.8 Delayed Quote.5.18%
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. -4.38% 41.9 Delayed Quote.19.51%
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 19 439 M 19 439 M
Net income 2022 5 101 M 749 M 749 M
Net cash 2022 25 531 M 3 751 M 3 751 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 101 B 14 887 M 14 887 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 57,4%
