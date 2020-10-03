Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Limited    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geely's EV maker Polestar recalls all new Polestar 2 sedans -Swedish daily DI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 02:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on a production line for Polestar, Volvo and Lynk&Co vehicles at a Geely plant in Taizhou

Electric vehicle maker Polestar, owned by Volvo Cars and its parent China's Geely, is recalling all new Polestar 2 cars due to a software glitch, business daily Dagens Industri (DI) said on Friday.

The recall of close to 2,200 vehicles delivered so far will be made after several cars lost power and stopped running even while driving, the paper said.

"There have been no accidents or personal injury," a Polestar spokesman told DI. "Brakes, steering and other systems are working as they should."

The paper said all customers had been informed on Friday to fix the software issue as soon as possible at a service station.

The Sweden-based automaker started producing its Polestar 2 sedans this year in China and sells them in China, Europe and the United States.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in August that the company was targeting annual sales of more than 50,000 within two to three years.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:41aGeely's EV maker Polestar recalls all new Polestar 2 sedans -Swedish daily DI
RE
09/26BEIJING AUTOSHOW : China's back, EVs booming, outlook uncertain
RE
09/24Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
RE
09/24Volvo Cars CEO says demand holding up despite COVID spike
RE
09/24Volvo sees car demand rebound, mulls Geely merger
RE
09/22TESLA : EV maker Polestar plans to double showrooms and move into new markets - ..
RE
09/21China shares fall as key lending rate left unchanged
RE
09/15EXCLUSIVE : GM explores market for electric 'flying cars' - sources
RE
09/15GM exploring 'flying car' market using its Ultium electric battery-sources
RE
09/14Hong Kong stocks end higher on fresh vaccine hopes; all eyes on Fed meeting
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 92 254 M 13 587 M 13 587 M
Net income 2020 7 232 M 1 065 M 1 065 M
Net cash 2020 17 499 M 2 577 M 2 577 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 132 B 19 499 M 19 499 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 16,40 CNY
Last Close Price 13,49 CNY
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED1.05%19 499
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.67%183 618
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.10%82 461
DAIMLER AG-5.31%58 731
BMW AG-14.74%47 453
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.78%43 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group