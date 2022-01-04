Log in
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/04
21.25 HKD   -0.23%
01:33pMobileye, Zeekr aim for self-driving car in China in 2024
RE
01/02CATL Signs New Battery Supply Deal With Geely
MT
2021Google's Self-Driving Arm Taps Geely For Self-Driving Fleet in US
MT
Mobileye, Zeekr aim for self-driving car in China in 2024

01/04/2022 | 01:33pm EST
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Intel Corp's autonomous driving unit, Mobileye, said on Tuesday it plans to work with Geely Holding-backed Zeekr to launch in China what the companies claim will be the world's first mostly self-driving car in 2024.

The two companies said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that the car will have what automotive engineers call level 4 autonomy, meaning that it will still have a steering wheel and require a licensed driver but will be able to drive itself in many situations. It will use six of Mobileye's "EyeQ 5" chips and also employ Mobileye's road-mapping data.

Intel, which is hungry for cash to build chip factories and racing to catch up with rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co that have taken away Intel's lead in making the fastest chips, said last month it plans to spin out a portion of Mobileye in an initial public offering. Geely, the fast-growing Chinese automaker, has recently explored manufacturing cars in Korea that could be exported to the United States duty-free, Reuters reported last month.

Mobileye on Tuesday also said that it is deepening its relationship with Ford Motor Co. The two firms said that Ford will use Mobileye's road-mapping data system, which is drawn from all vehicles on the road with Mobileye hardware, in future versions of Ford's "BlueCruise" that allows hands-free driving in some situations.

Mobileye said that Volkswagen AG will also start using some of its mapping data products for Volkswagen's driver-assistance features, such as automated lane keeping.

Mobileye on Tuesday also unveiled the next generation of its flagship computer chip, which will be called the "EyeQ Ultra" and is designed to use minimal electricity, which is becoming more important as self-driving systems compete with drive trains for limited battery capacity in electric vehicles. The company said that prototypes of the chip will be ready next year, with automotive production of the chips expected in 2025.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 11.28% 24.235 Delayed Quote.4.81%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.23% 21.25 End-of-day quote.-0.23%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.46% 53.47 Delayed Quote.3.32%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 2.15% 764.429 Real-time Quote.0.00%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.50% 79.8 End-of-day quote.1.53%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 3.96% 656 End-of-day quote.6.67%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 3.42% 186.98 Delayed Quote.1.87%
Financials
Sales 2021 104 B 16 315 M 16 315 M
Net income 2021 6 801 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
Net cash 2021 17 924 M 2 813 M 2 813 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 213 B 27 304 M 33 410 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 57,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 21,25 CNY
Average target price 26,38 CNY
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Cheuk Yin Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sau Hung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.23%27 368
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%252 605
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.33%88 810
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.81%86 998
DAIMLER AG1.64%82 992
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.21%66 919