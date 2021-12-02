Log in
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Polestar sees global vehicle sales growing tenfold by 2025-CEO

12/02/2021 | 12:51pm EST
(Reuters) - Polestar, the premium electric vehicle maker owned by China's Geely and Volvo Cars, expects sales to hit 29,000 this year and to grow tenfold by 2025 as it rolls out new vehicles starting with an SUV next year, its chief executive said.

The Polestar 3 SUV, which will be built at Volvo Cars' plant in South Carolina starting in the second half of 2022, is an "important step for our company," Thomas Ingenlath said in an interview ahead of a series of events Polestar is hosting with investors to discuss company strategy.

"We are not a virtual company waiting to build factories and sell cars; we are an actual company already building and selling cars around the world," he said.

Polestar launched in 2017 with the low-volume halo Polestar 1 hybrid performance car. It now sells the fully electric Polestar 2 car, and on Thursday, released a teaser image of the Polestar 3.

In September, the EV maker announced a deal to go public through a reverse merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Gores Guggenheim at a valuation of $20 billion. That deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Polestar, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, expects global sales to hit 29,000 this year, and with plans to launch a new vehicle annually for the next three years, it expects to sell 290,000 units by 2025, Ingenlath said.

The Polestar 4 SUV coupe is scheduled to follow in 2023 and the Polestar 5 four-door GT in 2024. The company expects 40% of sales in the medium term to come from Europe and 30% each from North America and Asia.

Polestar expects revenue of $1.6 billion this year, double that amount next year, and is targeting $17 billion in 2025, according to Ingenlath.

Part of that push will be the addition of over-the-air updates for its vehicles, starting with a performance upgrade for the Polestar 2 that sells for about 1,000 euros and gives a 68-horsepower boost in performance. The company also expects to add self-driving capability on the highway for the Polestar 3 around mid-decade.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Ben Klayman


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.43% 23.1 End-of-day quote.-12.83%
GORES GUGGENHEIM, INC. -3.03% 12.4795 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 105 B 16 456 M 16 456 M
Net income 2021 6 858 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
Net cash 2021 17 931 M 2 812 M 2 812 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 227 B 29 109 M 35 580 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 23,10 CNY
Average target price 26,53 CNY
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Cheuk Yin Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sau Hung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.83%28 991
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.53%250 837
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.05%127 265
DAIMLER AG49.84%104 912
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.43%84 295
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.75%78 246