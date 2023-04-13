Advanced search
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  07:44:27 13/04/2023 BST
9.680 HKD   -1.73%
07:33aRenault strikes battery deal with Verkor for premium EVs
RE
07:05aLack of electric vans opens door for Chinese, other EV makers
RE
04:32aGeely's Zeekr Launches All-Compact Electric SUV
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault strikes battery deal with Verkor for premium EVs

04/13/2023 | 07:33am BST
Renault publishes 2022 results

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault on Thursday announced a long-term commercial partnership with French start-up Verkor for the supply of electric batteries with an overall capacity of 12 GWh per year, including for Renault's future compact Alpine model.

The partnership is part of Renault's efforts to secure crucial components and seize control of the value chain of its future unit Ampere, dedicated to electric vehicles and software which Renault plans to introduce to the stock market by the end of the year.

Under the new deal, Verkor - in which Renault started to invest in 2021 - will produce batteries for its premium Renault and Alpine models in a plant in Dunkirk, northern France.

The first car using the Verkor batteries will be the Alpine C-Crossover GT, which Renault plans to start building in 2025.

Asian battery producer Envision AESC will also provide batteries to the group, used in smaller and less powerful vehicles from another factory located in Douai, close to Dunkirk.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.93% 9.68 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.95% 504 Delayed Quote.0.78%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.06% 495 Delayed Quote.20.88%
QUALCOMM, INC. -2.67% 120.27 Delayed Quote.9.40%
RENAULT 0.19% 37.04 Real-time Quote.18.43%
SAUDI ARAMCO BASE OIL COMPANY - LUBEREF 2.63% 117 End-of-day quote.25.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 19 179 M 15 387 M
Net income 2022 5 059 M 736 M 590 M
Net cash 2022 25 403 M 3 695 M 2 964 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 86 762 M 12 619 M 10 124 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 8,63 CNY
Average target price 12,44 CNY
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheng Yue Gui Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Qing Dai Chief Financial Officer
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Yang Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.60%12 619
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.61%185 782
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.93%81 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.82%78 328
BMW AG23.15%72 208
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.66%50 679
