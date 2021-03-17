Log in
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Toyota, Honda cut North America production amid supply chain woes

03/17/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd announced on Wednesday new North American production cuts, citing supply chain issues that have wreaked havoc with the auto industry.

Toyota said it would cut production this week at four plants in Kentucky, West Virginia and Mexico, citing "a shortage of petrochemicals" and "recent severe weather conditions" affecting production.

A Toyota spokeswoman said the production cuts "will impact production of the Camry, Camry Hybrid, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus ES 350, Lexus ES 300h and Tacoma," but declined to say how long or how much production would be cut.

Honda said late on Tuesday that supply chain issues would force a halt to production at a majority of its U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week starting next Monday - and would result in some production cuts at all U.S. and Canadian plants next week.

The company cited "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks."

On Wednesday, Honda in Mexico said it would suspend production at its plants in that country beginning on Thursday due to supply chain problems.

A Honda representative said in a brief statement it was unclear how long the pause would last, describing the suspension at Mexican plants as a coordinated North America-wide stoppage.

Separately on Wednesday, Volvo Cars, which is owned by China's Geely Holding, said it would temporarily stop or adjust production in China and the United States for parts of March due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Peter Cooney)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.51% 24.55 End-of-day quote.-7.36%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.35% 3292 End-of-day quote.14.40%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.47% 8308 End-of-day quote.4.41%
Financials
Sales 2020 91 068 M 14 004 M 14 004 M
Net income 2020 7 124 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
Net cash 2020 18 202 M 2 799 M 2 799 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 241 B 31 036 M 37 067 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 28,48 CNY
Last Close Price 24,55 CNY
Spread / Highest target 98,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Cheuk Yin Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sau Hung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.36%29 396
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.41%213 843
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.37%132 090
DAIMLER AG23.31%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY37.18%83 486
BMW AG11.45%60 022
