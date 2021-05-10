Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/07
19.22 HKD   -2.73%
07:18aToyota-backed self-driving car Pony.ai partners with Luminar
RE
05:14aGEELY AUTOMOBILE  : Unaudited sales volume in april 2021
PU
05/03GEELY AUTOMOBILE  : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/4/2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota-backed self-driving car Pony.ai partners with Luminar

05/10/2021 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rendering of a robotaxi with Pony.ais next generation self-driving technology using Luminars Iris lidars, in this undated handout image

(Reuters) - Self-driving tech company Pony.ai, backed by Toyota Motor Corp, said on Monday its next-generation technology for robotaxis will be using lidars made by Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Lidars are laser-based sensors that are a key component to many autonomous vehicle technologies and help them perceive the environment around the cars.

James Peng, Pony.ai CEO said the startup chose Luminar's Iris lidar for its performance but also as it can be integrated into the car better than traditional lidars.

"It's actually starting to blur the line between what you see as a very well designed passenger vehicle and the monstrosities that have been on top of some of the AV test vehicles," said Austin Russell, founder and CEO of Luminar.

Luminar's Iris lidar is about 10 centimeters high and Peng said four of them will be mounted on top of the car for 360 degree views. He said Pony.ai is aiming for automotive-grade production of autonomous fleets in 2023 globally. 

Pony.ai has Robotaxi services in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, and Irvine and Fremont in California with a fleet of about 200 autonomous vehicles. Late last year, the startup raised $267 million at a valuation of $5.3 billion.

In addition to Pony.ai, Luminar earlier this year announced a partnership with SAIC Motor Corp, China's largest automaker and a deal with the self-driving software subsidiary of Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings.

Luminar, founded in 2012, is one of several U.S. lidar manufacturers in the past year to go public via reverse mergers with blank-check companies.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Jane Lanhee Lee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.73% 19.22 End-of-day quote.-27.47%
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 6.22% 20.84 Delayed Quote.-38.71%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -1.63% 19.94 End-of-day quote.-18.41%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.01% 8364 End-of-day quote.5.11%
All news about GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:18aToyota-backed self-driving car Pony.ai partners with Luminar
RE
05:14aGEELY AUTOMOBILE  : Unaudited sales volume in april 2021
PU
05/03GEELY AUTOMOBILE  : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/4/2021
PU
04/30Hong Kong Hang Seng Slumps 2.0% on Beijing Regulatory Concerns
MT
04/30Hong Kong stocks post weekly losses as Beijing's clampdown widens
RE
04/29GEELY AUTOMOBILE  : Parent Zhejiang Geely Consolidate Assets Under Intelligent E..
MT
04/29MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Auto Trade Group Launches Smart-Car Data Storage Platfo..
MT
04/28Tesla to Ramp Up Shanghai Production After Record Q1 Earnings
MT
04/28Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.5% Ahead of Federal Reserve Policy Release
MT
04/28GEELY AUTOMOBILE  : Connected transactions in relation to the maple guorun dispo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 16 901 M 16 901 M
Net income 2021 8 376 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
Net cash 2021 21 703 M 3 377 M 3 377 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 156 B 24 302 M 24 321 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 23,95 CNY
Last Close Price 15,92 CNY
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Cheuk Yin Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sau Hung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.47%24 302
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.11%215 442
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.27%146 566
DAIMLER AG27.03%95 451
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.67%85 575
BMW AG15.80%66 050