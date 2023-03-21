Trending : Geely's 2022 Revenue Rose Sharply, But Costs Rose, Too

0926 GMT - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after it reported 2022 results. The Chinese car maker said revenue rose by 46% compared with 2021, while net profit increased 8.5%. Geely cited higher costs for batteries, chips and other components as pressuring the bottom line, as well as research and development costs, which included investment into its new Zeekr subsidiary. Geely said the first Zeekr electric vehicle, Zeekr 001, was among the top-selling new-energy vehicles. It said it is targeting total 2023 sales of 1.65 million vehicles, up around 15% versus 2022. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

