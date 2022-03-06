Gefen International A I : CY21 results presentation

ersonal use only
Gefen Technologies AI | Internal
GEFEN INTERNATIONAL A.I. LIMITED
(ASX: GFN)
Authorised for release by David Nash, Executive Director
CY21 Results presentation
March 2022
AI | Internal
CY21
Signiﬁcant Progress in CY21
Dashboard
Technologies
Total Revenues
End Customers Cash
Gefen
+10.4% +355% US$10.6M
Arena Revenues
Arena Agents
Agent Networks
+37%
66%
6
Total addressable market of $462 billion expected by 2023 [1]
[1] [Insights on the Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market]
EVOLUTION
OF A
DISRUPTOR
only
Financial
Creators of the Arena digital platform
Global Problem
Gefen's Solution
Technologies AI | Internal
use
and
Insurance
Markets
Insurers and ﬁnancial advisors need digital solutions to serve better the customers
Gefen's Technology
Gives insurance / ﬁnancial advisors and agents sophisticated sales and communication tools
our platform allows companies and agents and advisors to digitalize sales
Gefen's Results
Better solutions for customers and agents with more business wins
Gefen
ersonal
Total addressable market of $462 billion expected by 2023 [1]
[1] [Insights on the Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market]
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Gefen International AI Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:58:01 UTC.