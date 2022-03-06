Log in
    GFN   IL0011756371

GEFEN INTERNATIONAL A.I. LTD

(GFN)
Gefen International A I : CY21 results presentation

03/06/2022 | 04:59pm EST
Gefen Technologies AI | Internal

GEFEN INTERNATIONAL A.I. LIMITED

(ASX: GFN)

Authorised for release by David Nash, Executive Director

CY21 Results presentation

March 2022

Gefen Technologies AI | Internal

CY21

Signiﬁcant Progress in CY21

Dashboard

Technologies

Total Revenues

End Customers Cash

Gefen

+10.4% +355% US$10.6M

Arena Revenues

Arena Agents

Agent Networks

+37%

66%

6

Total addressable market of $462 billion expected by 2023 [1]

[1] [Insights on the Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market]

EVOLUTION

OF A

DISRUPTOR

  • 2021 - A busy year of listing at the ASX, forming the Arena
    • Completed the transition to a transactional model
    • Completion of infrastructure to accommodate tied, independent Financial and Insurance advisors
    • Platform enrichment to increase dependency and engagement of the advisors
    • Open Insurance and Open Finance
    • New partnerships with agent networks

Financial

Creators of the Arena digital platform

Global Problem

Gefen's Solution

use

and

Insurance

Markets

Insurers and ﬁnancial advisors need digital solutions to serve better the customers

Gefen's Technology

Gives insurance / ﬁnancial advisors and agents sophisticated sales and communication tools

our platform allows companies and agents and advisors to digitalize sales

Gefen's Results

Better solutions for customers and agents with more business wins

Gefen

Total addressable market of $462 billion expected by 2023 [1]

[1] [Insights on the Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market]

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gefen International AI Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
