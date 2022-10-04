Gefran S p A : 04-10-2022 H1 2022 RESULTS

We implement constant monitoring on environmental impact and energy consumption.
Our operating activities do not include processing or treatment of materials and components that may represent a significant risk to the environment.
The nature of our production and commercial activities allows us to be classified as a non-energy-intensive company.
Our Group is founded on core values, such as the protection of diversity, equal opportunities and the respect for human rights.
People are the company, and their enhancement is essential to manage the risk of losing talents, knowledge, skills and therefore opportunities and competitiveness.
Our values are reflected in our organizational structure.
We conduct our business in the full compliance with laws and regulations considering the alignment of the interests of all stakeholders an essential starting point to be successful.