Gefran S p A : 04-10-2022 H1 2022 RESULTS

We implement constant monitoring on environmental impact and energy consumption.

Our operating activities do not include processing or treatment of materials and components that may represent a significant risk to the environment.

The nature of our production and commercial activities allows us to be classified as a non-energy-intensive company.

Our Group is founded on core values, such as the protection of diversity, equal opportunities and the respect for human rights.

People are the company, and their enhancement is essential to manage the risk of losing talents, knowledge, skills and therefore opportunities and competitiveness.

Our values are reflected in our organizational structure.

We conduct our business in the full compliance with laws and regulations considering the alignment of the interests of all stakeholders an essential starting point to be successful.