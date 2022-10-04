Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gefran S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:23 2022-10-04 am EDT
7.850 EUR   +3.15%
11:02aGefran S P A : 04-10-2022 h1 2022 results
PU
09:12aGefran S P A : 04-10-2022 gefran spa completes the sale of siei areg gmbh to the brazilian group weg
PU
10/03Gefran S P A : 03-10-2022 gefran spa completes the sale of gefran drives and motion s.r.l. to the brazilian group weg
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gefran S p A : 04-10-2022 H1 2022 RESULTS

10/04/2022 | 11:02am EDT
H1 2022 RESULTS

S E P T E M B E R 2 0 2 2

OUR BUSINESS

Sensors

Components

Measurement of process

Hardware & software for

variables

Indication and control of

process variables

2

A FUTURE-ORIENTED COMMITMENT

3

ESG APPROACH: A COMPETITITVE ADVANTAGE

E

S

G

We implement constant monitoring on environmental impact and energy consumption.

Our operating activities do not include processing or treatment of materials and components that may represent a significant risk to the environment.

The nature of our production and commercial activities allows us to be classified as a non-energy-intensive company.

Our Group is founded on core values, such as the protection of diversity, equal opportunities and the respect for human rights.

People are the company, and their enhancement is essential to manage the risk of losing talents, knowledge, skills and therefore opportunities and competitiveness.

Our values are reflected in our organizational structure.

We conduct our business in the full compliance with laws and regulations considering the alignment of the interests of all stakeholders an essential starting point to be successful.

FOCUS PROJECT IN OUR STRATEGY

DISSEMINATION

OF AA 8000 & ISO

SUSTAINABILITY14001

CULTURE

TALENT

DEVELOPMENTSUSTAINABLE

AND CONSTANTINNOVATION FEEDBACK

GUARANTEE

4

OUR VISION IS GLOBAL

AND LOCAL TOO

Production plants

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gefran S.p.A. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 15:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 173 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 5,90 M 5,90 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,10x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 109 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 813
Free-Float 46,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,61 €
Average target price 13,20 €
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Beccaria Chief Financial Officer
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Marco Svara Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.-32.36%108
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.88%44 013
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-23.44%41 275
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.24%29 280
JABIL INC.-16.45%8 085
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-59.83%6 398