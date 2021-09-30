Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gefran S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
  Report
News 
Summary

Gefran S p A : 30-09-2021 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES THE DISTRUBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.33 PER SHARE

09/30/2021 | 11:42am EDT
GEFRAN S.P.A.: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES THE DISTRUBUTION OF A

DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.33 PER SHARE

Provaglio d'Iseo (BS), 30 September 2021- The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Gefran S.p.A. was held today on unique call and chaired by Maria Chiara Franceschetti. The shareholders approved the Board's proposal to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.33 per entitled share before taxes (meaning total dividends of approximately 4.7 million Euro). It should be noted that for stock exchange purposes such dividend shall be considered as an ordinary dividend.

This distribution will be achieved through use of the previous year's profit reserve, with coupon detachment date 11 October 2021, record date 12 October 2021 and payment date 13 October 2021. The coupon number representing the dividend is 16.

Gefran S.p.A. closed the year at 31 December 2019 with a profit of 6.2 million Euro. Due to the unclear outlook in terms of the consequences of the pandemic, and in a macro-economic context of high uncertainty, the Board of Directors decided to withdraw the proposal for distribution of the dividend in the year 2020, and, as a result of this resolution, no dividend was distributed to Gefran S.p.A. shareholders in 2020.

In accordance with the results achieved in 2020 financial year, The Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2021 approved the distribution of a dividend of 0.26 Euro per share. This choice was again prudent, as, despite the recovery conditions, thanks to positive signs of containment of the pandemic, some uncertainty remained about the timing and scale of the recovery for Gefran S.p.A. and the Group under its control.

The results of the statement of financial position and the profit ones as at 30 June 2021 are extremely positive and exceed expectations, with reference to the Group and also to Gefran S.p.A. and the Board of Directors therefore proposed distribution of an additional dividend to the shareholders' meeting.

***

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in the forms and terms established by law.

***

Contacts:

Fausta Coffano

Investor Relator

Twister communications group SpA

Gefran SpA, Via Sebina 74

Via Valparaiso,3 - 20144 Milano

25050 Provaglio d'Iseo (BS)

Tel 02/438114200

Tel 030 98881

Arnaldo Ragozzino (335/6978581)

Fax 030 9839063

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

fausta.coffano@gefran.com

www.twistergroup.it

www.gefran.com

The Gefran Group directly serves the principal world markets with sales offices in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, Brazil, China, Singapore and India, as well as production plants in Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, the United States and China.

The Gefran Group currently has around 800 employees.

The key factors behind Gefran's success are specialist know-how, design and production flexibility, capacity for innovation and the quality of its processes and products. With total control of process technology and application know-how, Gefran creates instruments and integrated systems for specific applications in various industrial sectors, including plastics processing, food, pharmaceuticals, and packaging and die-casting machines.

Gefran, which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 9 June 1998, became part of the STAR (high-requisite stock) segment in 2001 and has been listed in the ALL STAR class since 31 January 2005 (which became the FTSE Italia STAR Index on 1 June 2009).

Disclaimer

Gefran S.p.A. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 15:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
