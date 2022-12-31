Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gefran S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-30 am EST
8.710 EUR   +0.69%
04:18aGefran S P A : 31-12-2022 gefran spa completes the sale of the motion business unit of gefran siei drives technology (shanghai) co., ltd. to the brazilian group weg
PU
12/27Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock
AN
12/15Smart And Ultra-compact : Gefran Launches the New GRM-H Power Controller
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gefran S p A : 31-12-2022 GEFRAN SPA COMPLETES THE SALE OF THE MOTION BUSINESS UNIT OF GEFRAN SIEI DRIVES TECHNOLOGY (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD. TO THE BRAZILIAN GROUP WEG

12/31/2022 | 04:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEFRAN SPA COMPLETES THE SALE OF THE MOTION BUSINESS UNIT OF GEFRAN SIEI DRIVES TECHNOLOGY (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD. TO THE BRAZILIAN GROUP WEG

Provaglio d'Iseo (BS), 31 December 2022 - Gefran S.p.A. updates the market about the status of the sale of the Drives and Motion Business unit to the Brazilian Group WEG, following press releases issued on October 3rd and 4th related to the sale of the shares in the Italian company Gefran Drives and Motion S.r.l. and of the German company Siei Areg Gmbh to WEG S.A.

Today Gefran Siei Drives Technology (Shanghai) co., ltd., the Chinese subsidiary of Gefran Group, entered into an agreement with WEG (Changzhou) Automation Equipment Co., Ltd, Chinese subsidiary of WEG group, for the sale of the relevant Chinese business unit for a value of 2.98 million Euros out of an overall of the agreement for the sale of the Drives Business equal to 23 million Euros. The effective date of such agreement is January 3rd, 2023.

Gefran will update the market on the continuation of the transaction, in accordance with the regulatory provisions.

Contacts:

Giovanna Franceschetti

Investor Relator

Twister communications group Srl

Gefran SpA, Via Sebina 74

Via Valparaiso,3

25050 Provaglio d'Iseo (BS)

20144 Milano

Tel 030 98881

Tel 02/438114200

Fax 030 9839063

Arnaldo Ragozzino (335/6978581)

investor.relator@gefran.com

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

www.gefran.com

www.twistergroup.it

The Gefran Group directly serves the principal world markets with sales offices in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, Brazil, China, Singapore and India, as well as production plants in Switzerland, Brazil, the United States and China.

The Gefran Group currently has approximately 670 employees.

The key factors behind Gefran's success are specialist know-how, design and production flexibility, capacity for innovation and the quality of its processes and products. Complete control over process technology and application expertise enables Gefran to create instruments and integrated systems for specific applications in various different industrial sectors: from the processing of plastics, to the food and pharmaceutical industry, and packaging and moulding machinery.

Gefran, which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 9 June 1998, became part of the STAR (high-requisite stock) segment in 2001 and has been listed in the ALL STAR class since 31 January 2005, which became Euronext STAR Milan (abbreviated as "STAR") on 25 October 2021.

Disclaimer

Gefran S.p.A. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 09:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEFRAN S.P.A.
04:18aGefran S P A : 31-12-2022 gefran spa completes the sale of the motion business unit of gef..
PU
12/27Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock
AN
12/15Smart And Ultra-compact : Gefran Launches the New GRM-H Power Controller
PU
12/15Smart E Ultracompatto : Gefran lancia il nuovo power controller GRM-H
PU
12/07Gefran S P A : 06-12-2022 gefran s.p.a. corporate events 2023
PU
11/30Gefran S P A : 30-11-2022 Third quarter results presentation
PU
11/21Gefran S.p.A. (BIT:GE) commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 1,440,000..
CI
11/10Gefran S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/10Gefran S P A : Board of Gefran S.P.A. approves consolidated results at 30 september 2022
PU
11/10Gefran S P A : Il Cda di gefran S.P.A. approva i risultati consolidati al 30 settembre 202..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 173 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 6,41 M 6,41 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 125 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GEFRAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gefran S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEFRAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,71 €
Average target price 13,20 €
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Beccaria Chief Financial Officer
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Marco Svara Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.-22.58%134
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.39%45 310
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.94%45 076
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-35.47%32 656
JABIL INC.-2.70%9 155
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-54.18%7 528