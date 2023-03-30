Gefran S p A : REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE IN THE YEAR 2022 OF GEFRAN S.P.A.

Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure in the year 2022

of Gefran S.p.A.

Pursuant to article 123-bis of the TUF

Traditional administration and control model

Approved by the Board of Directors on 09 March 2022

7.1 SELF-ASSESSMENT AND SUCCESSION OF DIRECTORS

7. SELF-ASSESSMENT AND SUCCESSION OF DIRECTORS - APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE

4.5 ROLE OF THE CHAIRMAN

4.3 COMPOSITION (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letters d) and d) bis of the TUF)

4.2 APPOINTMENT AND REPLACEMENT (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter l), TUF)

4.1 ROLE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

3. COMPLIANCE (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letter a), part one, TUF)

j) Management and coordination activity (pursuant to article 2497 et seq. of the Civil Code)

i) Powers to increase share capital and authorise the purchase of own shares (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter m), TUF)

h) Change of control clauses (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter h), TUF) and statutory provisions regarding tender offers (pursuant to articles 104, paragraph 1-ter, and 104-bis, paragraph 1, TUF)

f) Restrictions on voting rights (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter f), TUF)

e) mechanism for exercising voting rights (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter e), TUF)

c) Significant shareholdings (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter c), TUF)

b) Restrictions on the transfer of securities (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter b), TUF)

2. INFORMATION ON PROPRIETARY ASSETS (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 1, TUF) AS OF 31/12/2022

TABLE 4: STRUCTURE OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

TABLE 2: COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TABLE 1: INFORMATION ON OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE AS OF 31/12/2022

16. CONSIDERATIONS REGARDING THE LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

15. CHANGES OCCURRING SINCE THE END OF THE YEAR

14. ADDITIONAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letter a) of the TUF)

13. SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter I) and paragraph 2, letter c) of the TUF)

11.2 COMPOSITION AND FUNCTIONING (pursuant to article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letters d) and d) bis of the TUF)

10. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

9.7 COORDINATION BETWEEN PARTIES INVOLVED IN THE INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

9.6 EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF FINANCIAL REPORTING AND OTHER CORPORATE ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

9. INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - CONTROL AND RISKS COMMITTEE

ATTACHMENTS

Annex 1: Instructions for completing the paragraph on the "Principal characteristics of the existing risk management and internal control systems in relation to the financial reporting process" pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letter b), TUF

GLOSSARY

Board/BoD: the Issuer's Board of Directors.

CG Code / Code: the Corporate Governance Code of listed companies approved in January 2020 by the Corporate Governance Committee.

Civil Code/CC: the Italian Civil Code.

Committee/CG Committee/Corporate Governance Committee: the Italian Corporate Governance Committee promoted by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and by ABI, Ania, Assogestioni,

Assonime and Confindustria.

Consob Issuers' Regulation: the regulation issued by Consob with resolution 11971 of 1999 as amended and supplemented, regarding issuers.

Consob Regulation on Markets: the regulation issued by Consob with Resolution no. 20249 of 2017, on markets.

Consob Regulation on Related Parties: the regulation issued by Consob with Resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010 (as amended and supplemented), on transactions with related parties.

Consolidated Law on Finance/TUF: Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (as amended and supplemented).

Issuer/Gefran/Company: Gefran S.p.A. with registered office in Via Sebina, 74 - 25050

Provaglio d'Iseo (BS) - Italy.

Remuneration Report: the Report on the remuneration policy and on the compensation paid that companies are required to prepare and publish pursuant to art. 123-ter TUF and 84-quater of the

Consob Issuers' Regulations.

Report: the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure prepared under art. 123-bis TUF.

Year: the financial year to which the Report refers.

Unless otherwise specified, reference must also be considered to be made to the definitions

contained in the CG Code relating to: Directors, executive directors, independent directors, significant shareholder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), administrative body, control body, industrial plan, company with concentrated ownership, large company, sustainable success, top management.