SUPPLEMENT TO THE EXPLANATORY REPORT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE AGENDA ITEMS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF GEFRAN S.p.A.

EXTRAORDINARY PART

Eleventh item on the agenda

11. Proposal to amend Articles 9 and 16 of the Articles of Association. Related and consequent resolutions.

Dear Shareholders,

This supplement to the explanatory report of the Board of Directors on the items on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting of Gefran S.p.A. (the "Report") is issued following the final approval and publication of Law of March 5th, 2024, no. 21 bearing "Interventions to support the competitiveness of capital and delegation to the Government for the organic reform of the provisions on capital markets set forth in the Consolidated Act included in the Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("Consolidated Law on Finance"), and of the provisions on corporate companies provided under the Italian Civil Code also applicable to issuers" published in the Italian Official Gazette on March 12th, 2024 (hereinafter the "Capital Law").

The contents of Capital Law could not be included in the Report as it was drafted before publication of the Capital Law. Therefore, it is deemed useful to supplement the Report in order to bring to the attention of the shareholders the procedures of holding the Shareholders' meeting through the use of the exclusively appointed representative pursuant to the aforementioned Capital Law.

The Capital Law introduces -among others- Article 135 undesdecies.1 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, which allows listed companies to provide in their Articles of Association (so called opt-in) for the use of the exclusively appointed representative to attend and vote at the Shareholders' meeting, and provides some special provisions in case the Company uses this possibility, with particular reference to the exercise of Shareholders' rights to submit new resolutions proposals and to submit questions.

Notably, it is provided that: