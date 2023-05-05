Gefran S p A : Sensormate launched the latest update to the Sensormate app v2.1.0

In every industry, documentation is a crucial aspect of work, and measurement reports play a vital role in this process. Accurate measurement reports are essential for troubleshooting, tracking machine performance, and for sharing critical information with customers. Today, Gefran Sensormate launched the latest update to the Sensormate app v2.1.0, now available for download on Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, and Apple App Store. This update includes a new feature that is beneficial for every user, making documentation and measurement reports even easier and faster.

With the new PDF reporting feature, users can now generate a comprehensive summary of all the testing done using the Sensormate app, including measurement data and other important information, in just a few clicks. Users can add custom comments to the report to provide additional context or to make specific notes about the testing, further improving the accuracy and detail of the report. The report also includes a screenshot from the measurement, which can be helpful for troubleshooting or for providing additional context to colleagues or customers.

The PDF reporting feature is a powerful tool for every user of the Sensormate app, making it easier to document work, reduce time consumption, and providing a useful archive for testing data.

Download the latest version of the Sensormate app today and experience the benefits of this new PDF reporting feature.