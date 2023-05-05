Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gefran S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:43:31 2023-05-05 am EDT
10.12 EUR   +2.22%
06:31aGefran S P A : Sensormate launched the latest update to the Sensormate app v2.1.0
PU
04/24Gefran has purchased more than 1,200 of its own ordinary shares
AN
04/21Gefran renews board of directors and authorizes new buyback plan
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gefran S p A : Sensormate launched the latest update to the Sensormate app v2.1.0

05/05/2023 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In every industry, documentation is a crucial aspect of work, and measurement reports play a vital role in this process. Accurate measurement reports are essential for troubleshooting, tracking machine performance, and for sharing critical information with customers. Today, Gefran Sensormate launched the latest update to the Sensormate app v2.1.0, now available for download on Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, and Apple App Store. This update includes a new feature that is beneficial for every user, making documentation and measurement reports even easier and faster.

With the new PDF reporting feature, users can now generate a comprehensive summary of all the testing done using the Sensormate app, including measurement data and other important information, in just a few clicks. Users can add custom comments to the report to provide additional context or to make specific notes about the testing, further improving the accuracy and detail of the report. The report also includes a screenshot from the measurement, which can be helpful for troubleshooting or for providing additional context to colleagues or customers.

The PDF reporting feature is a powerful tool for every user of the Sensormate app, making it easier to document work, reduce time consumption, and providing a useful archive for testing data.

Download the latest version of the Sensormate app today and experience the benefits of this new PDF reporting feature.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gefran S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 10:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GEFRAN S.P.A.
06:31aGefran S P A : Sensormate launched the latest update to the Sensormate app v2.1.0
PU
04/24Gefran has purchased more than 1,200 of its own ordinary shares
AN
04/21Gefran renews board of directors and authorizes new buyback plan
AN
04/18Green futures; new US contract for Webuild.
AN
04/17Mib in red; wait for China GDP
AN
04/17Gefran announces the passing of founder Ennio Franceschetti
AN
03/30Gefran S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure in the year 2022 of ..
PU
03/28Grifal returns to profit in 2022; good revenue growth
AN
03/24Gefran S P A : FILING OF THE LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR THE OFFICE OF DIRECTOR – LIST NO..
PU
03/24Gefran S P A : FILING OF THE LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR THE OFFICE OF DIRECTOR – LIST NO..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2022 9,99 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net cash 2022 23,7 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 141 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 646
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GEFRAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gefran S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEFRAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,90 €
Average target price 13,20 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Beccaria Chief Financial Officer
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Marco Svara Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.13.66%156
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.11%45 000
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-1.72%44 399
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD18.49%36 671
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-19.31%26 433
JABIL INC.13.49%10 053
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer