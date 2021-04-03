Log in
Gefran S p A : 2021-04-03 List of the candidates at the board of statutory auditors - No minority list submitted

04/03/2021 | 02:32am EDT
GEFRAN S.P.A.

Share capital €14,400,000, fully paid in

Registered office: Provaglio d'Iseo (BS) Via Sebina 74

VAT number code and Brescia trade register number 03032420170

List of the candidates at the board of statutory auditors

No minority list submitted

Gefran S.p.A. acknowledges that the shareholder Fingefran S.r.l. filed a list of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Since no minority list was submitted up to today, further lists of candidates to the position of Statutory Auditors may be deposited up until 5th April, 2021 by shareholders representing at least 1.25% of the share capital, in compliance with current regulations.

The lists will be made available to the public according to the current regulations and deadlines.

Provaglio d'Iseo, 3rd April 2021

Contacts:

Fausta Coffano

Investor Relations

Twister communications group SpA

Gefran SpA, Via Sebina 74

Via Valparaiso,3 - 20144 Milan

25050 Provaglio d'Iseo (BS)

Tel +39 02 438114200

Tel +39 030 98881

Arnaldo Ragozzino (335/6978581)

Fax + 39 030 9839063

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

fausta.coffano@gefran.com

www.twistergroup.it

www.gefran.com

The Gefran Group directly serves the principal world markets with sales offices in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Belgium,

Turkey, the United States, Brazil, China, Singapore and India, as well as production plants in Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, the United States and China.

The Gefran Group currently has more than 800 employees.

The key factors behind Gefran's success are specialist know-how, design and production flexibility, capacity for innovation and the quality of its processes and products. With total control of process technology and application know-how,Gefran creates instruments and integrated systems for specific applications in various industrial sectors, including plastics processing, food, pharmaceuticals, and packaging and die-casting machines.

Disclaimer

Gefran S.p.A. published this content on 03 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
