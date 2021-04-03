Gefran S p A : 2021-04-03 List of the candidates at the board of statutory auditors - No minority list submitted

GEFRAN S.P.A.

Share capital €14,400,000, fully paid in

Registered office: Provaglio d'Iseo (BS) Via Sebina 74

VAT number code and Brescia trade register number 03032420170

List of the candidates at the board of statutory auditors

No minority list submitted

Gefran S.p.A. acknowledges that the shareholder Fingefran S.r.l. filed a list of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Since no minority list was submitted up to today, further lists of candidates to the position of Statutory Auditors may be deposited up until 5th April, 2021 by shareholders representing at least 1.25% of the share capital, in compliance with current regulations.

The lists will be made available to the public according to the current regulations and deadlines.

Provaglio d'Iseo, 3rd April 2021 Contacts: Fausta Coffano Investor Relations Twister communications group SpA Gefran SpA, Via Sebina 74 Via Valparaiso,3 - 20144 Milan 25050 Provaglio d'Iseo (BS) Tel +39 02 438114200 Tel +39 030 98881 Arnaldo Ragozzino (335/6978581) Fax + 39 030 9839063 aragozzino@twistergroup.it fausta.coffano@gefran.com www.twistergroup.it www.gefran.com

The Gefran Group directly serves the principal world markets with sales offices in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Belgium,

Turkey, the United States, Brazil, China, Singapore and India, as well as production plants in Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, the United States and China.

The Gefran Group currently has more than 800 employees.

The key factors behind Gefran's success are specialist know-how, design and production flexibility, capacity for innovation and the quality of its processes and products. With total control of process technology and application know-how,Gefran creates instruments and integrated systems for specific applications in various industrial sectors, including plastics processing, food, pharmaceuticals, and packaging and die-casting machines.

GEFRAN SPA