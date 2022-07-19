Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gefran S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-18 am EDT
8.660 EUR   -1.14%
06/20GEFRAN S P A : 20-06-2022 Paolo Beccaria appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Gefran Group
PU
06/20GEFRAN S P A : Paolo Beccaria appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Gefran Group
PU
05/26GEFRAN S P A : 26-05-2022 shareholders' meeting filing of minutes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gefran S p A : presents the new KS-I industrial pressure probe with IO-Link interface

07/19/2022
The KS family transducers, thanks to the sensitive element made using a proprietary film-deposited technology on a steel membrane, guarantee considerable resistance to mechanical shocks and vibrations and are immune to electromagnetic noises. In addition, the IP67 degree of protection makes the entire range particularly suitable for a wide range of hydraulic and pneumatic applications.

One of the main innovations of the KS-I models is the ability to measure both pressure and temperature, with a sampling frequency of 1,000 times per second. The KS-I probes are able to communicate with the IO-Link Master at COM3 speed, equal to 230.4 Kbaud, the highest available on IO-Link communication. Enhanced connectivity allows the recording of numerous acyclic information, such as the maximum values of pressure and temperature, the peaks reached and the number of hours of work. These are essential for predictive maintenance, from an Industry 4.0 perspective.

Click hereand read the press release.

Disclaimer

Gefran S.p.A. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 173 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 6,10 M 6,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 124 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GEFRAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gefran S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEFRAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,66 €
Average target price 13,20 €
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fausta Coffano Group Chief Financial Office & Head-IR
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Monica Vecchiati Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.-23.02%127
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.96%48 614
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-24.40%39 483
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-33.94%34 603
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.70%7 836
JABIL INC.-24.28%7 328