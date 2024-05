Gefran SpA is an Italy-based company active in the design and manufacture of systems and components for the automation of industrial processes in the plastics and rubber industries. The Company's activity is divided into three production areas: Sensors, Automation Components and Drives. The Sensors business offers a range of products for the measurement of the four physical quantities of temperature, pressure, position and force. The Automation Components business revolves around three product lines: electronic controllers, static switches and advanced automation products, such as operator interfaces and programmable logic controllers. The Drives business develops products and solutions for speed regulation, such as inverters, armature converters and servo-drives. It also offers systems for photovoltaic energy operations. In July 2013, it acquired a 100% stake in Sensormate AG, a Swiss company which is specialized in the design, development and sale of industrial sensors.