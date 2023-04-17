Gefran announces the passing of founder Ennio Franceschetti

(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday the passing of Ennio Franceschetti, honorary chairman and founder of the company.

Since 2018, Franceschetti held the position of honorary chairman. Although some specific delegations of authority have been given to this position, all operational powers necessary for the general management of the company are in the hands of the president and CEO.

"The board of directors, board of statutory auditors, employees and collaborators, express their condolences for the passing of Ennio Franceschetti and gather around the family in grief for the serious loss," the company said.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.