  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gefran S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  07:38:28 2023-04-17 am EDT
10.18 EUR   +1.19%
08:48aGefran announces the passing of founder Ennio Franceschetti
AN
03/30Gefran S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure in the year 2022 of gefran s.p.a.
PU
03/28Grifal returns to profit in 2022; good revenue growth
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gefran announces the passing of founder Ennio Franceschetti

04/17/2023 | 08:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday the passing of Ennio Franceschetti, honorary chairman and founder of the company.

Since 2018, Franceschetti held the position of honorary chairman. Although some specific delegations of authority have been given to this position, all operational powers necessary for the general management of the company are in the hands of the president and CEO.

"The board of directors, board of statutory auditors, employees and collaborators, express their condolences for the passing of Ennio Franceschetti and gather around the family in grief for the serious loss," the company said.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2022 9,99 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net cash 2022 23,7 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 144 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 646
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GEFRAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gefran S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEFRAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,06 €
Average target price 13,20 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Beccaria Chief Financial Officer
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Marco Svara Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.15.50%158
AMPHENOL CORPORATION2.63%46 514
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.60%45 061
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD19.66%37 130
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.72%31 734
JABIL INC.22.82%11 114
