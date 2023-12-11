(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa reported that it bought back 7,905 ordinary shares from Dec. 4 to 8.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR8.6392 for a countervalue of EUR68,293.25.

As a result of these purchases, Gefran holds 193,439 ordinary shares or 1.3 percent of the share capital.

Gefran's stock closed Monday down 0.6 percent at EUR8.60 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

