    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-27 am EST
8.900 EUR   -0.34%
01:24pGefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock
AN
12/15Smart And Ultra-compact : Gefran Launches the New GRM-H Power Controller
PU
12/15Smart E Ultracompatto : Gefran lancia il nuovo power controller GRM-H
PU
Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock

12/27/2022 | 01:24pm EST
(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 2,082 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.9635, for a total value of EUR18,662.08.

As of today, the company holds 52,498 of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock closed Tuesday down 0.3 percent at EUR8.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 173 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 6,38 M 6,38 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,68%
Capitalization 128 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 46,8%
Managers and Directors
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Beccaria Chief Financial Officer
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Marco Svara Chief Technology Officer
