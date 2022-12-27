Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 2,082 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.9635, for a total value of EUR18,662.08.

As of today, the company holds 52,498 of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock closed Tuesday down 0.3 percent at EUR8.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

