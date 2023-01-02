Advanced search
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:03 2023-01-02 am EST
9.120 EUR   +4.71%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock

01/02/2023 | 10:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday that it bought back 2,685 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.7102, for a total value of EUR23,386.95.

As of today, the company holds 55,183 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock trades up 4.8 percent at EUR9.13 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 173 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 6,41 M 6,41 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 125 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GEFRAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gefran S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEFRAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,71 €
Average target price 13,20 €
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Beccaria Chief Financial Officer
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Marco Svara Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.0.00%134
AMPHENOL CORPORATION0.00%45 310
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.00%45 076
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.00%32 656
JABIL INC.0.00%9 155
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%7 528