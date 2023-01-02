Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday that it bought back 2,685 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.7102, for a total value of EUR23,386.95.

As of today, the company holds 55,183 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock trades up 4.8 percent at EUR9.13 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

