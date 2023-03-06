Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday that it purchased 9,432 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 27 and March 3.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.9166, for a total consideration of EUR93,533.75.

As of today, the company holds 108,387 of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 0.8 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock trades down 0.1 percent at EUR9.91 per share.

