    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:08:56 2023-03-06 am EST
9.945 EUR   +0.25%
03/06/2023 | 10:52am EST - Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock
AN
03/03Futures up; German trade surplus widens
AN
03/02European stock exchanges up; Amplifon pushes the Mib.
AN
Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock

03/06/2023 | 10:52am EST
(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday that it purchased 9,432 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 27 and March 3.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.9166, for a total consideration of EUR93,533.75.

As of today, the company holds 108,387 of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 0.8 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock trades down 0.1 percent at EUR9.91 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 173 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 6,36 M 6,36 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 142 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 46,8%
Managers and Directors
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Beccaria Chief Financial Officer
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Marco Svara Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.13.89%150
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.97%47 069
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.60%44 066
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-4.72%31 166
JABIL INC.25.03%11 364
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.03%9 175