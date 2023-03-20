Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday that it bought back 4,177 of its own ordinary shares between March 13 and March 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.8406, for a total consideration of EUR41,104.24.

To date, the company holds 116,114 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.8 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock trades down 0.2 percent at EUR10.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.