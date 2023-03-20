Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gefran S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:59:45 2023-03-20 am EDT
10.26 EUR   -0.19%
11:56aGefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock
AN
03/13Gefran purchased its own shares for more than EUR35,000
AN
03/13Gefran purchased its own shares for about EUR35,000
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock

03/20/2023 | 11:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday that it bought back 4,177 of its own ordinary shares between March 13 and March 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.8406, for a total consideration of EUR41,104.24.

To date, the company holds 116,114 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.8 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock trades down 0.2 percent at EUR10.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about GEFRAN S.P.A.
11:56aGefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock
AN
03/13Gefran purchased its own shares for more than EUR35,000
AN
03/13Gefran purchased its own shares for about EUR35,000
AN
03/10Futures in the red; sell-off on US banks
AN
03/09Europeans down; wait for US macro tomorrow
AN
03/09Gefran S P A : Notice of ordinary shareholders' meeting - 21 april 2023
PU
03/09Gefran reports profit decline but increases dividend
AN
03/09Mib above parity; futures to hike Fed by 50 bp
AN
03/09Gefran S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Gefran S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 180 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2023 13,0 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net cash 2023 9,00 M 9,59 M 9,59 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 4,53%
Capitalization 147 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 646
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GEFRAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gefran S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEFRAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,28 €
Average target price 13,20 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Beccaria Chief Financial Officer
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Marco Svara Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.18.03%157
AMPHENOL CORPORATION0.85%45 660
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.60%44 515
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-13.10%28 509
JABIL INC.15.78%10 523
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.67%8 722