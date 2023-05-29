Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday that it bought back 5,349 of its own ordinary shares between May 22 and 26.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.5559, for a total consideration of EUR51,114.73.

As of today, the company holds 129,435 ordinary treasury shares, representing 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock trades down 1.3 percent at EUR9.38 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.