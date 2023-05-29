Advanced search
    IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
9.500 EUR   -0.52%
11:26aGefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own ordinary shares
AN
05/22Gefran updates on status of share buyback plan
AN
05/11Gefran S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own ordinary shares

05/29/2023 | 11:26am EDT
(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday that it bought back 5,349 of its own ordinary shares between May 22 and 26.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.5559, for a total consideration of EUR51,114.73.

As of today, the company holds 129,435 ordinary treasury shares, representing 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock trades down 1.3 percent at EUR9.38 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 135 M
Net income 2022 9,99 M
Net cash 2022 23,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 136 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 46,8%
