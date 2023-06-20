Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday that it bought back 4,426 of its own ordinary shares between June 12 and June 16.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.3180, for a total consideration of EUR41,241.31.

To date, the company holds 140,131 of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock is down 1.1 percent at EUR8.97 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

