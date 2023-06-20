Advanced search
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  09:37:02 2023-06-20 am EDT
8.970 EUR   -1.10%
10:30aGefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own ordinary shares
AN
06/12Gefran has purchased more than 3,500 of its own ordinary shares
AN
05/29Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own ordinary shares
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own ordinary shares

06/20/2023 | 10:30am EDT
(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday that it bought back 4,426 of its own ordinary shares between June 12 and June 16.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.3180, for a total consideration of EUR41,241.31.

To date, the company holds 140,131 of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock is down 1.1 percent at EUR8.97 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2022 9,99 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net cash 2022 23,7 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 129 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GEFRAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gefran S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEFRAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,07 €
Average target price 13,20 €
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Beccaria Chief Financial Officer
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Marco Svara Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.4.13%141
AMPHENOL CORPORATION7.89%48 905
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.12.61%48 067
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD27.96%37 425
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.86%29 769
JABIL INC.54.49%13 980
