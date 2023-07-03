Today at 10:54 am

(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa announced Monday that it bought back 3,770 of its own ordinary shares between June 26 and June 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.0241, for a total consideration of EUR34,020.98.

To date, the company holds 148,595 of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Gefran's stock trades at par at EUR8.90 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

