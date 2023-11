(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa on Monday reported that it purchased--from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10--4,924 of its own ordinary shares.

The average price was EUR7.3032 per share, amounting to about EUR36,000.

Gefran closed Monday's session in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR7.21 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

