Gefran purchased 5,380 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa on Monday reported that it purchased--from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17--5,380 ordinary shares.

The average price was EUR9.9723 per share, amounting to EUR53,651.01.

Gefran thus holds a total of 95,100 ordinary shares or 0.66 percent of the share capital.

Gefran on Monday closed in the red by 0.1 percent at EUR9.88 per share.

