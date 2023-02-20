Advanced search
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:39:03 2023-02-20 am EST
9.880 EUR   -0.10%
01:28pGefran purchased 5,380 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/10Futures down; UK GDP slowing down.
AN
02/09Piazza Affari the best; MPS tops on the Mid
AN
Gefran purchased 5,380 shares of its own common stock

02/20/2023 | 01:28pm EST
(Alliance News) - Gefran Spa on Monday reported that it purchased--from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17--5,380 ordinary shares.

The average price was EUR9.9723 per share, amounting to EUR53,651.01.

Gefran thus holds a total of 95,100 ordinary shares or 0.66 percent of the share capital.

Gefran on Monday closed in the red by 0.1 percent at EUR9.88 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 173 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 6,40 M 6,40 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 142 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 46,8%
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Beccaria Chief Financial Officer
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Marco Svara Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.13.55%151
AMPHENOL CORPORATION6.42%48 181
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.10%44 778
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.42%32 896
JABIL INC.22.93%11 174
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.31%9 435