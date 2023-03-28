Grifal returns to profit in 2022; good revenue growth

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Grifal Spa on Tuesday approved the financial report as of December 31, 2022, which closed with a net profit of EUR432,047, compared to a loss of EUR836,502 in the previous year.

The 2022 fiscal year closed with consolidated revenues from core operations at EUR36.9 million in further growth compared to the corresponding period in 2021 when they were EUR26 million.

Ebitda reached EUR4.3 million from EUR2.1 million as of December 31, 2021, with a margin of 12 percent up 47 percent from 8.1 percent as of December 31, 2021.

Ebit was EUR1.3 million, a significant improvement from EUR715,302 in FY2021 when it was negative.

The consolidated net financial position was negative EUR18.8 million from EUR17.9 million as of June 30, 2022.

Grifal closed Tuesday's session in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR2.65 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.