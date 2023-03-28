Advanced search
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-28 am EDT
10.14 EUR    0.00%
02:02pGrifal returns to profit in 2022; good revenue growth
AN
03/20Gefran goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock
AN
03/13Gefran purchased its own shares for more than EUR35,000
AN
Grifal returns to profit in 2022; good revenue growth

03/28/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Grifal Spa on Tuesday approved the financial report as of December 31, 2022, which closed with a net profit of EUR432,047, compared to a loss of EUR836,502 in the previous year.

The 2022 fiscal year closed with consolidated revenues from core operations at EUR36.9 million in further growth compared to the corresponding period in 2021 when they were EUR26 million.

Ebitda reached EUR4.3 million from EUR2.1 million as of December 31, 2021, with a margin of 12 percent up 47 percent from 8.1 percent as of December 31, 2021.

Ebit was EUR1.3 million, a significant improvement from EUR715,302 in FY2021 when it was negative.

The consolidated net financial position was negative EUR18.8 million from EUR17.9 million as of June 30, 2022.

Grifal closed Tuesday's session in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR2.65 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
GEFRAN S.P.A. 0.00% 10.14 Delayed Quote.16.42%
GRIFAL S.P.A. 1.15% 2.65 Delayed Quote.20.74%
