  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gefran S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   IT0003203947

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-26 am EDT
8.380 EUR   -1.41%
11:48aHigh Performance And Reliability : appointment at Bauma 2022 with Gefran solutions for increasingly digital mobile hydraulics
PU
10/04Gefran S P A : 04-10-2022 h1 2022 results
PU
10/04Gefran S P A : 04-10-2022 gefran spa completes the sale of siei areg gmbh to the brazilian group weg
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

High performance and reliability: appointment at Bauma 2022 with Gefran solutions for increasingly digital mobile hydraulics

10/26/2022 | 11:48am EDT
Provaglio d'Iseo, 20th October 2022. Gefran - Italian multinational specialising in the design and production of sensors, instrumentation for industrial process control, and automation systems - will be participating in Bauma 2022, the leading international trade fair for construction machinery scheduled in Monaco from 24 to 30 October. Featuring at the company's stand (Hall A3, Stand 313/C) will be the new Gefran sensors for mobile hydraulics applications. The innovative multivariable transducer TWIIST will be on display, in addition to a complete range of sensors for mobile applications.

TWIIST: The innovative multivariable transducer

This multivariable transducer for contactless position sensing will revolutionise measurement technology in automation and redefine the role of sensors. TWIIST, in the versions with IO-Link digital output to meet 4.0 requirements and CANopen ideal for use on mobile vehicles, will, in addition to position, be able to record several process variables that include travel speed, acceleration, vibration, angle of inclination, real temperature and maximum peak reached, hours of work and number of km travelled by the cursor. In addition, it will enable accurate sensor condition monitoring, detecting any irregularities in the operation of the machine. It is also equipped with a patented 3-dimensional Hall Effect measurement system and has an environmental protection rating of IP67.

Full range: sensors for mobile work machines

Gefran will be presenting a wide range of solutions for recording multiple variables, from the angle of rotation to pressure and inclination. Examples are the single / dual axis inclinometers GIB,GIG and GIT with MEMS technology, the E1-approved contactless Hall effect sensors GRA and GRN used for measuring angles of inclination between 0 and ± 180° degrees. High degree of IP protection, resistance to shocks and vibrations and electromagnetic compatibility are common characteristics to these products which make them ideal in the mobile hydraulics field. Lastly, with a height of only 65 mm, here is the GSH contactless linear transducer. These sensors, based on Hall technology are not affected by wear and, in addition to their small size, are characterised by a nearly unlimited life and excellent performance.

Click here and read the press release.

Disclaimer

Gefran S.p.A. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 15:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 173 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 122 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 813
Free-Float 46,8%
Managers and Directors
Marcello Perini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Beccaria Chief Financial Officer
Maria Chiara Franceschetti Chairman
Davide Bettera Group Chief Information Officer
Marco Svara Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.-24.44%122
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.48%44 449
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-18.09%43 274
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-43.94%26 933
JABIL INC.-8.02%8 901
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD111.38%6 630