High performance and reliability: appointment at Bauma 2022 with Gefran solutions for increasingly digital mobile hydraulics

Provaglio d'Iseo, 20th October 2022. Gefran - Italian multinational specialising in the design and production of sensors, instrumentation for industrial process control, and automation systems - will be participating in Bauma 2022, the leading international trade fair for construction machinery scheduled in Monaco from 24 to 30 October. Featuring at the company's stand (Hall A3, Stand 313/C) will be the new Gefran sensors for mobile hydraulics applications. The innovative multivariable transducer TWIIST will be on display, in addition to a complete range of sensors for mobile applications.

TWIIST: The innovative multivariable transducer

This multivariable transducer for contactless position sensing will revolutionise measurement technology in automation and redefine the role of sensors. TWIIST, in the versions with IO-Link digital output to meet 4.0 requirements and CANopen ideal for use on mobile vehicles, will, in addition to position, be able to record several process variables that include travel speed, acceleration, vibration, angle of inclination, real temperature and maximum peak reached, hours of work and number of km travelled by the cursor. In addition, it will enable accurate sensor condition monitoring, detecting any irregularities in the operation of the machine. It is also equipped with a patented 3-dimensional Hall Effect measurement system and has an environmental protection rating of IP67.

Full range: sensors for mobile work machines

Gefran will be presenting a wide range of solutions for recording multiple variables, from the angle of rotation to pressure and inclination. Examples are the single / dual axis inclinometers GIB,GIG and GIT with MEMS technology, the E1-approved contactless Hall effect sensors GRA and GRN used for measuring angles of inclination between 0 and ± 180° degrees. High degree of IP protection, resistance to shocks and vibrations and electromagnetic compatibility are common characteristics to these products which make them ideal in the mobile hydraulics field. Lastly, with a height of only 65 mm, here is the GSH contactless linear transducer. These sensors, based on Hall technology are not affected by wear and, in addition to their small size, are characterised by a nearly unlimited life and excellent performance.

