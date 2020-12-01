Log in
Gefran S.p.A.

GEFRAN S.P.A.

(GE)
Sustainability: Gefran presents the Strategic Plan

12/01/2020 | 09:25am EST
Through a process shared with its stakeholders, at times and in ways that have also left ample space for their contribution, Gefran has highlighted the sustainable development goals on which it wants to make a mark and be effective, and identified concrete projects in order to achieve these goals.

The group will focus on four areas (product innovation, sustainability culture, certification extension, talent management and talent development and guarantee of constant feedback for people) for each of which different types of interventions are planned.

'The sustainability principle has historically been the driving force behind Gefran's development and operations, which has enabled the Group to grow steadily and acquire solidity', said Marcello Perini, Gefran CEO. 'The Strategic Sustainability Plan is one of the pillars through which Gefran will achieve its growth objectives, an essential guide to evolve in solutions and tools and improve our performance.

We believe it is important to have presented it in a year that has put a strain on the resilience of many companies, but from which we have learnt some important lessons; I am thinking of the importance of prioritising the health and safety of all our people, who are the real driving force behind the company, of how a robust and sustainable supply chain helps ensure business continuity, which is essential to serve our customers in the best possible way, and, finally, of the speed with which our skills must evolve in order to master the technologies that are emerging in this context of significant change'.

Click hereand read the press release

Click hereand read the Strategic Sustainability Plan

Disclaimer

Gefran S.p.A. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 14:24:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
