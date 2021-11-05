Information about the use of the raised funds of the

Common Bond Loan of the Company, amounting to ¤ 500 million.

Following the announcement of the Company on 12.07.2021 regarding the agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the HERON Group companies and after the approval of the competent authorities, the acquisition of the additional 75% of the shares of HERON II VIOTIA SA, which operates a 435 MW power plant in Thiva, was completed. In the context of the above acquisition, the Company granted on 8.10.2021 a long-term loan of ¤ 34.5 million to the company HERON II THERMOELECTRIC STATION OF VIOTIA SA, the proceeds of which were used to pay back debts to the selling shareholders.

The above cash transaction of ¤ 34.5 million was covered by the raised funds of the Common Bond Loan of the Company of ¤ 500 million, in accordance with the foreseen uses of raised funds, based on the provisions of section 4.1.2 of the Prospectus, dated 22 June 2020.