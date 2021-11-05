Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ANNOUNCEMENT

11/05/2021 | 11:38am EDT
Information about the use of the raised funds of the

Common Bond Loan of the Company, amounting to ¤ 500 million.

Following the announcement of the Company on 12.07.2021 regarding the agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the HERON Group companies and after the approval of the competent authorities, the acquisition of the additional 75% of the shares of HERON II VIOTIA SA, which operates a 435 MW power plant in Thiva, was completed. In the context of the above acquisition, the Company granted on 8.10.2021 a long-term loan of ¤ 34.5 million to the company HERON II THERMOELECTRIC STATION OF VIOTIA SA, the proceeds of which were used to pay back debts to the selling shareholders.

The above cash transaction of ¤ 34.5 million was covered by the raised funds of the Common Bond Loan of the Company of ¤ 500 million, in accordance with the foreseen uses of raised funds, based on the provisions of section 4.1.2 of the Prospectus, dated 22 June 2020.

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 145 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
Net income 2021 -29,0 M -33,4 M -33,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 879 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 940 M 1 085 M 1 084 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 345
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,76 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.23.86%1 085
VINCI14.64%61 602
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED48.24%35 960
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.24%30 555
FERROVIAL, S.A.21.02%22 785
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD103.61%18 703