Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17 2022-12-02 am EST
9.290 EUR   -3.03%
10:44aGek Terna Group : Financial results for 9M 2022
PU
11/30Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Restructuring of Competencies
PU
11/22Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEK TERNA Group: Financial results for 9M 2022

12/02/2022 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attached the Press Release for the 9M2022 Results.

PRESS RELEASE 9Μ 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
10:44aGek Terna Group : Financial results for 9M 2022
PU
11/30Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S : Restructuring of Competencies
PU
11/22Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S : Announcement
PU
10/20Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S : Decisions of the shareholders' extraordinary genera..
PU
10/11Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/20..
PU
10/03Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S : IR REPORT 1H 2022 (Correct Repetition)
PU
09/30Gek Terna Group : Financial results for the first half of 2022
PU
09/30Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S : Group - IR Report 1H 2022
PU
09/30Tranche Update on GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.'s Equity Buyback P..
CI
09/30GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Hal..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 156 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 911 M 940 M 940 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 4 024
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,55 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.0.74%940
VINCI5.76%56 178
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.62%35 836
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.60%34 810
QUANTA SERVICES32.33%21 418
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.55%19 413