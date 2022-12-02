GEK TERNA Group: Financial results for 9M 2022
Disclaimer
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:43:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Sales 2022
1 156 M
1 192 M
1 192 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
911 M
940 M
940 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,92x
Nbr of Employees
4 024
Free-Float
47,7%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
9,55 €
Average target price
13,77 €
Spread / Average Target
44,2%