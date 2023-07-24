Athens, July 24, 2023

AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF THE YEAR 2023

GEK TERNA S.A., in its practice of providing accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to article 4.1.2 & 4.1.4.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, announces the amendment of its Financial Calendar for 2023:

• Ex-Dividend Date of the capital return right: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 (date after the expiration date of the Futures Contracts that are traded in the derivatives market and have the Company's share as an underlying asset)

• Record date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

• Capital return payment: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.