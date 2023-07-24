GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023
Athens, July 24, 2023
AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF THE YEAR 2023
GEK TERNA S.A., in its practice of providing accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to article 4.1.2 & 4.1.4.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, announces the amendment of its Financial Calendar for 2023:
• Ex-Dividend Date of the capital return right: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 (date after the expiration date of the Futures Contracts that are traded in the derivatives market and have the Company's share as an underlying asset)
• Record date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
• Capital return payment: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. is a holding company organized around 5 areas of activity:
- infrastructure construction (51.3% of net sales): power plants, highways, etc.;
- electricity production (32%): from renewable energies (72.9% of net sales; wind energy, hydraulic energy, etc.) and from natural gas (27.1%);
- infrastructure management under concession agreements (15.6%): highways, parking lots, etc.;
- real estate development and property management (1.1%) ;
- production of industrial facilities and construction materials (0.9%): pylons, struts, wood constructions, cements, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (79.9%), Balkans (6.1%), Middle East (2.9%), the United States (8.2%), Eastern Europe (2.4%) and others (0.5%).