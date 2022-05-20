Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/20 10:13:34 am EDT
9.400 EUR   +1.18%
10:55aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Amendment of financial calendar
PU
03:05aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
04/29GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Ir report fy 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR

05/20/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEK TERNA S.A., in its practice of providing accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to article 4.1.2 & 4.1.4.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, announces the amendment of its Financial Calendar for 2022:

Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 14:54:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
10:55aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Amendment of financial calendar
PU
03:05aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
04/29GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Ir report fy 2021
PU
04/29GEK TERNA GROUP : Annual Results of 2021
PU
04/29GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Analysts annual briefing
PU
04/29GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Ful..
CI
04/08GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Financial Calendar Of The Year 2022
PU
04/06GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Financial calendar of the year 2022
PU
03/29GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Eighth Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corpo..
PU
03/29GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 387 M 1 469 M 1 469 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 889 M 942 M 942 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 756
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,29 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.-2.31%942
VINCI-2.31%54 020
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.80%36 806
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.31%28 074
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED18.83%23 961
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED4.72%20 475