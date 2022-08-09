Log in
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-08-09 am EDT
9.580 EUR   -1.64%
GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Amendment of financial calendar of the year 2022
PU
08/02ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022 : Speech by the Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, Mr Georgios Peristeris
PU
07/13GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Bond Buy-back
PU
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF THE YEAR 2022

08/09/2022 | 11:19am EDT
GEK TERNA S.A., in its practice of providing accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to article 4.1.2 & 4.1.4.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, announces the amendment of its Financial Calendar for 2022:

Ex-Dividend Date of the capital return right: Tuesday, September 6, 2022 (date prior to the expiration date of the Futures on indices in which the Company's share participates)

Record date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Capital return payment: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.


GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
