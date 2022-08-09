GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF THE YEAR 2022

GEK TERNA S.A., in its practice of providing accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to article 4.1.2 & 4.1.4.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, announces the amendment of its Financial Calendar for 2022:

• Ex-Dividend Date of the capital return right: Tuesday, September 6, 2022 (date prior to the expiration date of the Futures on indices in which the Company's share participates)

• Record date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

• Capital return payment: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.