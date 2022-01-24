GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : ANNOUNCEMENT

Announcement regarding commentary of press publications

Following relevant press publications, GEK TERNA SA (Company) announces that Mr. Peristeris holds 31.80% of the Company's shares. In response to a relevant query, Mr. Peristeris denied that there is any agreement with any other shareholder of the Company. Regarding the excess of percentages due to the provisions of own shares and shares held by subsidiaries, it is noted by Mr. Peristeris that existing limit exceedances will be removed by implementing the measures provided by the relevant legislation and to the extent that they are due to a computer error they will be encountered properly, without in any case exercising the relevant voting rights.