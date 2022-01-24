Log in
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : ANNOUNCEMENT

01/24/2022
Announcement regarding commentary of press publications

Following relevant press publications, GEK TERNA SA (Company) announces that Mr. Peristeris holds 31.80% of the Company's shares. In response to a relevant query, Mr. Peristeris denied that there is any agreement with any other shareholder of the Company. Regarding the excess of percentages due to the provisions of own shares and shares held by subsidiaries, it is noted by Mr. Peristeris that existing limit exceedances will be removed by implementing the measures provided by the relevant legislation and to the extent that they are due to a computer error they will be encountered properly, without in any case exercising the relevant voting rights.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 19:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
