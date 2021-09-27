Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION OF L. 3556/2007

09/27/2021 | 02:52am EDT
The company "GEK TERNA S.A. Holding, Real Estate, Constructions" announces that, according to the article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and the article 11 of the Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 of the Capital Market Committee, Mr. Georgios Peristeris, Chairman and CEO of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), purchased, on September 24, 2021, 40,000 common nominal shares, at the total value of 357,837.27 €.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 193 M 1 398 M 1 398 M
Net income 2021 -20,0 M -23,4 M -23,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 792 M 2 101 M 2 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 867 M 1 015 M 1 016 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 434
Free-Float 49,8%
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,16 €
Average target price 13,05 €
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.16.24%1 015
VINCI9.71%59 950
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED37.32%33 648
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%31 919
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD143.81%22 160
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.63%22 087