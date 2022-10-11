GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION OF L. 3556/2007
10/11/2022 | 10:42am EDT
The company "GEK TERNA S.A. Holding, Real Estate, Constructions" announces that, according to the article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and the article 11 of the Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 of the Capital Market Committee, Mr. Spyridon Capralos, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), purchased, on October 5, 2022, 2,000 common nominal shares, at the total value of 17,400.00 €.
