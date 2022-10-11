Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-10-11 am EDT
8.500 EUR   -1.51%
10:42aGek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/2007
PU
10/03Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : IR REPORT 1H 2022 (Correct Repetition)
PU
09/30Gek Terna Group : Financial results for the first half of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION OF L. 3556/2007

10/11/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The company "GEK TERNA S.A. Holding, Real Estate, Constructions" announces that, according to the article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and the article 11 of the Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 of the Capital Market Committee, Mr. Spyridon Capralos, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), purchased, on October 5, 2022, 2,000 common nominal shares, at the total value of 17,400.00 €.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 14:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
10:42aGek Terna Real Estate Construction S : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/20..
PU
10/03Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S : IR REPORT 1H 2022 (Correct Repetition)
PU
09/30Gek Terna Group : Financial results for the first half of 2022
PU
09/30Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S : Group - IR Report 1H 2022
PU
09/30Tranche Update on GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.'s Equity Buyback P..
CI
09/30GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Hal..
CI
09/29Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S : Invitation to Extraordinary General Assembly on 20t..
PU
09/29GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A. ..
CO
09/29GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A. ..
CO
09/29Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S : Invitation to the Extraordinary General Assembly
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 156 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 823 M 798 M 798 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 024
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,63 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.-9.25%798
VINCI-10.62%45 457
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.72%32 536
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.40%30 592
QUANTA SERVICES12.10%18 454
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.43%17 477